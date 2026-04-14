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    Bayramov meets Russian deputy foreign minister to discuss ties, security

    Foreign policy
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 18:44
    Bayramov meets Russian deputy foreign minister to discuss ties, security

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

    The sides discussed political, economic, trade and humanitarian aspects of Azerbaijan–Russia relations, as well as regional and international security issues of mutual interest.

    They stressed the importance of reciprocal visits and contacts for advancing the cooperation agenda.

    The parties also noted the role of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in developing bilateral economic ties, and exchanged views on its activities and future directions.

    Other issues of mutual interest and prospects for further cooperation were also discussed, the ministry said.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Mikhail Galuzin Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA)
    Ceyhun Bayramov Mixail Qaluzin ilə görüşüb
    Байрамов обсудил с Галузиным вопросы безопасности и экономики

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