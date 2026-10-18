Fire breaks out at Ozon warehouse in St. Petersburg after drone attack
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- 18 October, 2026
- 11:46
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A fire broke out at one of Ozon's logistics warehouses in St. Petersburg following a drone attack.
According to Report, citing Interfax, the company's press service said all employees had been promptly evacuated and no one was injured.
"We quickly evacuated all employees. No one was hurt. Emergency services are working at the scene," the company said.
During overnight drone attacks on St. Petersburg, fires also broke out at civilian infrastructure facilities in the city's Nevsky, Krasnoselsky, Krasnogvardeysky and Moskovsky districts, as well as at the Petersburg Oil Terminal, Governor Alexander Beglov said.
According to him, one person was killed and five others were injured as a result of the attacks.
Dron hücumundan sonra Sankt-Peterburqdakı "Ozon" anbarında yanğın baş verib
После атаки дронов на складе Ozon в Санкт-Петербурге возник пожар
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