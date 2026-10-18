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    Turkish MFA congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day

    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2026
    • 11:21
    Turkish MFA congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day

    Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day.

    According to Report, the ministry shared the message on its X social media account.

    "Happy 35th anniversary of the restoration of the independence of brotherly Azerbaijan!" the post said.

    Day of Restoration of Independence Turkish MFA
    Türkiyə XİN Azərbaycanı təbrik edib
    В МИД Турции поздравили Азербайджан по случаю Дня восстановления независимости
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