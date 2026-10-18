Turkish MFA congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day
Foreign policy
- 18 October, 2026
- 11:21
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Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day.
According to Report, the ministry shared the message on its X social media account.
"Happy 35th anniversary of the restoration of the independence of brotherly Azerbaijan!" the post said.
Türkiyə XİN Azərbaycanı təbrik edib
В МИД Турции поздравили Азербайджан по случаю Дня восстановления независимости
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