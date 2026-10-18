Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League

    Dutch Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day

    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2026
    • 13:58
    Dutch Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day

    The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Baku has congratulated Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day.

    According to Report, the diplomatic mission shared the message on its X social media account.

    The embassy said it congratulated the Azerbaijani people and wished the country lasting peace, prosperity and progress.

    Embassy of Netherlands Day of Restoration of Independence
    Niderland səfirliyi: Azərbaycana davamlı sülh, rifah və tərəqqi arzulayırıq
    Посольство Нидерландов поздравило Азербайджан с годовщиной восстановления независимости
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