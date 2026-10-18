Dutch Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day
Foreign policy
- 18 October, 2026
- 13:58
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The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Baku has congratulated Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day.
According to Report, the diplomatic mission shared the message on its X social media account.
The embassy said it congratulated the Azerbaijani people and wished the country lasting peace, prosperity and progress.
Niderland səfirliyi: Azərbaycana davamlı sülh, rifah və tərəqqi arzulayırıq
Посольство Нидерландов поздравило Азербайджан с годовщиной восстановления независимости
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