Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Iranian parliament approves Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi as defense minister

    Region
    • 18 October, 2026
    • 13:03
    Iranian parliament approves Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi as defense minister

    Iran's parliament has elected Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi as defense minister.

    According to Report, citing Tasnim, 237 lawmakers voted in favor of his appointment.

    Ketabchi thus successfully secured a vote of confidence and was elected Iran's defense minister.

    Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had appointed Majid ibn al-Reza as acting defense minister.

    Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi Islamic Republic of Iran
    Mehrdad Əxlaqi Kitabçi İranın yeni müdafiə naziri olub
    Мехрдад Ахлаги Китабчи стал новым министром обороны Ирана
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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