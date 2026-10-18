Iranian parliament approves Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi as defense minister
Region
- 18 October, 2026
- 13:03
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Iran's parliament has elected Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi as defense minister.
According to Report, citing Tasnim, 237 lawmakers voted in favor of his appointment.
Ketabchi thus successfully secured a vote of confidence and was elected Iran's defense minister.
Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had appointed Majid ibn al-Reza as acting defense minister.
Mehrdad Əxlaqi Kitabçi İranın yeni müdafiə naziri olub
Мехрдад Ахлаги Китабчи стал новым министром обороны Ирана
Latest News
13:03
Iranian parliament approves Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi as defense ministerRegion
12:47
Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 19Ecology
12:18
OTS Secretary General congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence DayForeign policy
11:46
Fire breaks out at Ozon warehouse in St. Petersburg after drone attackOther countries
11:21
Turkish MFA congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence DayForeign policy
11:15
TURKPA to hold 15th plenary session in KyrgyzstanForeign policy
11:00
Photo
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan trade unions sign cooperation memorandumSocial security
10:14
Azerbaijani MFA congratulates nation on Restoration of Independence DayForeign policy
09:50
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Day of Restoration of IndependenceDomestic policy