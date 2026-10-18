Iranian parliament approves Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi as defense minister

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Iran's parliament has elected Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi as defense minister.

According to Report, citing Tasnim, 237 lawmakers voted in favor of his appointment.

Ketabchi thus successfully secured a vote of confidence and was elected Iran's defense minister.

Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had appointed Majid ibn al-Reza as acting defense minister.