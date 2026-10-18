Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 19

    Ecology
    • 18 October, 2026
    • 12:47
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 19

    The weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula is expected to be partly cloudy, occasionally overcast and mostly dry tomorrow.

    According to Report, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service, light fog is expected in some areas at night.

    A southeasterly wind will be replaced in the morning by a northwesterly wind, which will strengthen at times.

    Temperatures will range from 17°C to 20°C at night and from 22°C to 25°C during the day.

    Atmospheric pressure will rise from 759 mmHg to 765 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 70-75% at night and 55-60% during the day.

    In Azerbaijan's regions, the weather is expected to be mostly dry. However, intermittent rain and thunderstorms are forecast in some eastern districts during the day and in some northern and western districts toward night.

    Fog is expected in some areas at night and in the morning. Westerly winds will strengthen at times in some places.

    Temperatures in the regions will range from 16°C to 19°C at night and from 25°C to 30°C during the day.

    In mountainous areas, temperatures will range from 7°C to 12°C at night and from 18°C to 23°C during the day.

    Weather forecast National Hydrometeorological Service
    Sabah rayonlarda 30 dərəcə isti olacaq, arabir yağış yağacaq
    В Азербайджане завтра воздух прогреется до 30 градусов тепла
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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