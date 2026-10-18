Iran says it has taken measures against 'Mother of All Bombs'

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Iran's military has taken the necessary measures to counter the so-called "Mother of All Bombs," the country's new Defense Minister Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi said.

According to Report, citing ISNA, Ketabchi said Iran was prepared for such a scenario.

"We have taken the necessary measures to counter the ‘Mother of All Bombs," and we are at ease. We are continuing our work with confidence," he said.

According to Ketabchi, US President Donald Trump should withdraw American troops from the region.

"If he drops a bomb and turns his threats from slogans into action, he will see the consequences," the minister said.

The "Mother of All Bombs" is the popular name for the GBU-43/B MOAB (Massive Ordnance Air Blast), described as the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US military's arsenal.