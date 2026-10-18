Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    OTS Secretary General congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day

    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2026
    • 12:18
    OTS Secretary General congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day

    Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliyev has congratulated Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day.

    According to Report, the secretary general shared the message on his X social media account.

    "I sincerely congratulate the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the brotherly Azerbaijani people on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    "This historic day embodies the resilience and determination of the Azerbaijani people, as well as their unwavering commitment to sovereignty and independence. I wish brotherly Azerbaijan lasting peace, unity, progress and long-term prosperity," he said.

    Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliyev Day of Restoration of Independence
    TDT Baş katibi: Müstəqilliyin Bərpası Günü Azərbaycan xalqının dözümlülüyünü təcəssüm etdirir
    ОТГ: День восстановления независимости олицетворяет стойкость азербайджанского народа
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    13:03
    Iranian parliament approves Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi as defense minister
    Region
    12:47
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 19
    Ecology
    12:18
    OTS Secretary General congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day
    Foreign policy
    11:46
    Fire breaks out at Ozon warehouse in St. Petersburg after drone attack
    Other countries
    11:21
    Turkish MFA congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day
    Foreign policy
    11:15
    TURKPA to hold 15th plenary session in Kyrgyzstan
    Foreign policy
    11:00
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan trade unions sign cooperation memorandum
    Social security
    10:14
    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates nation on Restoration of Independence Day
    Foreign policy
    09:50
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Day of Restoration of Independence
    Domestic policy
    All News Feed