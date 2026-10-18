OTS Secretary General congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day

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Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliyev has congratulated Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day.

According to Report, the secretary general shared the message on his X social media account.

"I sincerely congratulate the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the brotherly Azerbaijani people on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"This historic day embodies the resilience and determination of the Azerbaijani people, as well as their unwavering commitment to sovereignty and independence. I wish brotherly Azerbaijan lasting peace, unity, progress and long-term prosperity," he said.