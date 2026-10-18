OTS Secretary General congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day
Foreign policy
- 18 October, 2026
- 12:18
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliyev has congratulated Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day.
According to Report, the secretary general shared the message on his X social media account.
"I sincerely congratulate the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the brotherly Azerbaijani people on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
"This historic day embodies the resilience and determination of the Azerbaijani people, as well as their unwavering commitment to sovereignty and independence. I wish brotherly Azerbaijan lasting peace, unity, progress and long-term prosperity," he said.
TDT Baş katibi: Müstəqilliyin Bərpası Günü Azərbaycan xalqının dözümlülüyünü təcəssüm etdirir
ОТГ: День восстановления независимости олицетворяет стойкость азербайджанского народа
Latest News
13:03
Iranian parliament approves Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi as defense ministerRegion
12:47
Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 19Ecology
12:18
OTS Secretary General congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence DayForeign policy
11:46
Fire breaks out at Ozon warehouse in St. Petersburg after drone attackOther countries
11:21
Turkish MFA congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence DayForeign policy
11:15
TURKPA to hold 15th plenary session in KyrgyzstanForeign policy
11:00
Photo
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan trade unions sign cooperation memorandumSocial security
10:14
Azerbaijani MFA congratulates nation on Restoration of Independence DayForeign policy
09:50
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Day of Restoration of IndependenceDomestic policy