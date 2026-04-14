Russian, Iranian FMs discuss regional situation, Iran-US talks via phone

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday to discuss the regional situation and the recent Iran-US negotiations, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Report informs via Xinhua.

Araghchi briefed Lavrov on the details of the Iran-US negotiations held over the weekend in Islamabad.

Moscow welcomed the continued commitment to further diplomatic efforts and the pursuit of solutions that would address the root causes of the conflict and achieve long-term stability in the region, while respecting the legitimate interests of Iran and its neighbors.

Lavrov stressed the importance of preventing a resumption of armed confrontation and reaffirmed Russia's consistent readiness to help resolve the crisis, which has no military solution.

He reiterated Russia's initiative to develop a security concept for the Persian Gulf with the participation of all coastal states and with the support of non-regional countries able to exert a positive influence on the negotiation process.