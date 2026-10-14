Nearly $650,000 to be invested in PPP projects in Azerbaijan

Around AZN 1.1 billion (approximately $647 million) is expected to be allocated to nine projects under public-private partnerships (PPPs) in Azerbaijan, Turkana Vusat, head of the PPP sector at the Project Management Department of the Ministry of Economy, said at the 3rd National Competition Forum in Baku.

She said that capital expenditures for four of these projects total AZN 643 million (approximately $378 million).

"These projects cover water supply, education, the environment and transport. One of them involves the renovation of the Govsan Aeration Station and the installation of wastewater treatment equipment. Capital expenditures for this facility are expected to amount to AZN 240 million (approximately $141 million-ed.), with the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency acting as the public partner. The second project involves the construction and management of a science and technology park in Baku, with AZN 156 million (approximately $92 million - ed.) in investment planned in partnership with the Ministry of Science and Education," she said.

Vusat added that the third initiative concerns solid waste management in the Lankaran district.

"The projected investment in this project is estimated at AZN 221 million (approximately $130 million - ed.), with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources acting as the partner. The fourth project involves the development of truck parking facilities, with AZN 26 million (approximately $15 million - ed.) allocated and the participation of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport," she said.