Deputy Minister: Reconstruction of Khankandi Stadium nearing completion

The reconstruction of the Khankandi Stadium is close to completion, said Farhad Hajiyev, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Report informs.

Speaking at the 31st Anniversary Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition (Baku Build) and the 6th Azerbaijan International Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh Exhibition (Rebuild Garabagh 2026), held as part of Caspian Construction Week, Hajiyev highlighted that the ministry is implementing the construction of four major sports facilities in the liberated territories.

"This includes the well-known Imarat Stadium in Aghdam, while the stadium in Khankandi is currently nearing completion. Back in 2023, a football match attended by President Ilham Aliyev was held at the venue, where Qarabag FK faced the Central Army Sports Club team. However, the stadium is now undergoing a complete reconstruction," he said.

Hajiyev noted that the ministry is also working on the construction of major sports complexes in Fuzuli and Zangilan.

"I am confident that once these facilities are commissioned, our young people will actively benefit from them. As the saying goes, a healthy mind resides in a healthy body. These projects will make a significant contribution to revitalizing sporting life in the region and helping young people spend their leisure time productively," he added.