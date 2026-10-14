Discover the World appointed to represent AZAL in Belgium and the Netherlands

Discover the World has been appointed to represent Azerbaijan Airlines in Belgium and the Netherlands, further extending its collaboration with the carrier and strengthening its presence in the European market.

According to Discover the World, cited by Report, through the new partnership, Discover the World will promote Azerbaijan Airlines across both markets, working with travel agencies, corporate travel buyers, and other key industry stakeholders. The focus will be on raising awareness of the carrier, highlighting its international network, and identifying opportunities to grow sales through the local travel community.

Belgium and the Netherlands offer Azerbaijan Airlines an opportunity to further develop its reach in Western Europe, connecting travellers and businesses with Azerbaijan and onward destinations across the airline"s network. Discover the World"s experience in the region will provide a strong platform for building market visibility and developing new commercial relationships on behalf of the airline.

Terry Smith, Head of Global Client Sales at Discover the World, said: "We are delighted to extend our relationship with Azerbaijan Airlines into Belgium and the Netherlands. These are dynamic markets with a well-established travel sector and strong potential for international carriers. Our teams will focus on building awareness of the Azerbaijan Airlines offering, strengthening engagement with trade and corporate partners, and identifying new avenues for sales growth. We look forward to helping the airline establish an even stronger foothold in both markets."