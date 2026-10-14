Garabagh to host forum for Yukselish competition winners

A forum for winners of the Yuk(Ascension) contest is planned to be held in Karabakh by the end of 2026, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev said at the Baku Build and Rebuild Garabagh 2026 exhibitions held as part of Caspian Construction Week.

According to Report, he said that several winners of the project were already working in Garabagh.

"One of our winners, who had worked for an international organization, joined Garabagh University. This is a clear example of how appropriate the contest's selection process was - a person's values are measured by more than material wealth," Hajiyev noted.

He added that a volunteer program would be launched in the Kalbajar district next year, while volunteers are currently active in Shusha, Aghdam, Zangilan, Lachin, Fuzuli and Jabrayil. According to him, only young people originally from these districts can become volunteers, ensuring their direct involvement in the return process.

Hajiyev also said that volunteers had participated in 38 events to date, while 84 training sessions had been held to prepare them.