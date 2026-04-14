Ukraine says Belgium, Spain each allocate €1B in military aid to Kyiv

Ukraine's Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced that Belgium and Spain will each allocate €1 billion ($1.2 billion) in military aid to Kyiv this year, Report informs via Anadolu.

Fedorov said on Telegram that he held talks with his Belgian and Spanish counterparts, Theo Francken and Margarita Robles, to discuss strengthening air defenses, expanding drone capabilities, and the "Czech initiative" to supply long-range artillery.

During the talks, Brussels confirmed its intention to transfer additional F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv and ensure the supply of spare parts for existing aircraft.

In discussions with Spain, attention focused on expanding defense industry cooperation, particularly under the European SAFE mechanism.

"We are ready to offer a list of manufacturers that can establish cooperation with Spanish companies," he said, adding that Ukraine has offered to test Spanish drones in combat conditions.