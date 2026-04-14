Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    IEA, IMF, World Bank warn of global impact from Middle East war

    Other countries
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 04:02
    IEA, IMF, World Bank warn of global impact from Middle East war

    The heads of the International Energy Agency, International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group say the war in the Middle East is having a substantial and uneven global impact, hitting energy-importing and low-income countries the hardest, Report informs.

    In a joint statement issued after a coordination meeting, the institutions said the shock had driven up oil, gas and fertilizer prices, raising concerns over food security and employment, while some energy exporters in the region had suffered sharp losses in export revenues.

    They said the situation remained highly uncertain, noting that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz had yet to return to normal levels and that even after flows resumed, it would take time for global supplies of key commodities to recover.

    The organisations said supply disruptions were likely to lead to shortages of critical inputs, with knock-on effects for energy, food and other industries, while the conflict had also displaced people, hurt jobs and reduced travel and tourism.

    They said they had reviewed their latest assessments ahead of the upcoming releases of the IEA's Oil Market Report and the IMF's World Economic Outlook, and discussed conditions in the countries most affected by the shock.

    The institutions said their teams were working closely to provide policy advice and, where needed, financial support, adding that they would continue to monitor developments and coordinate responses to support member countries and promote a stable recovery.

    International Monetary Fund (IMF) International Energy Agency (IEA) World Bank Escalation in Middle East
    IMF: Hörmüz boğazı açılandan sonra qlobal tədarükün əvvəlki səviyyələrə qayıtması vaxt aparacaq
    МВФ: Возвращение поставок к прежнему уровню после открытия Ормуза потребует времени

    Latest News

    17:25

    Đedović-Handanović: Serbia to approve conditions for Niš power plant in May

    Energy
    17:17

    IMF sharply raises Azerbaijan's current account surplus forecast

    Finance
    17:16
    Photo

    Baku hosts first meeting of CICA Women Council

    Foreign policy
    17:12

    IMF: Azerbaijan's economy to grow in average at 2.35% in 2026–27

    Finance
    17:08

    IMF lowers Azerbaijan inflation outlook for next two years

    Finance
    16:55

    Macron calls for resumption of US-Iran talks

    Other countries
    16:42

    Jordan Daily: WUF13 in Baku to become turning point in global urban politics

    Infrastructure
    16:27
    Photo

    Majnun Mammadov: Azerbaijan values development of ties with Latvia

    Business
    16:15

    Nigar Arpadarai: Women should be among decision-makers

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed