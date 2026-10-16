Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    UEFA Conference League: League phase round 1 matches played

    Football
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 08:39
    UEFA Conference League: League phase round 1 matches played

    The first round of the UEFA Conference League league phase got underway.

    According to Report, Türkiye's Trabzonspor faced KuPS away from home, and Ajax visited Hajduk on the road, while England's Brighton hosted Lithuanian side Zalgiris.

    UEFA Conference League

    League Phase, Round 1

    October 15

    Gent (Belgium) vs Aarhus (Denmark) – 1:0

    Panathinaikos (Greece) vs Borac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 2:1

    Lugano (Switzerland) vs Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) – 3:2

    KuPS (Finland) vs Trabzonspor (Türkiye) – 2:4

    Universitatea (Romania) vs Getafe (Spain) – 1:1

    Riga (Latvia) vs Kairat (Kazakhstan) – 1:1

    Hajduk Split (Croatia) vs Ajax (Netherlands) – 2:1

    CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) vs Monaco (France) – 1:2

    Mjallby (Sweden) vs Inter Club d'Escaldes (Andorra) – 2:0

    Egnatia (Albania) vs Midtjylland (Denmark) – 1:1

    Atalanta (Italy) vs Pafos (Cyprus) – 3:1

    Freiburg (Germany) vs Jablonec (Czech Republic) – 3:2

    Copenhagen (Denmark) vs Braga (Portugal) – 3:0

    Brighton (England) vs Zalgiris (Lithuania) – 4:0

    Twente (Netherlands) vs Thun (Switzerland) – 1:0

    Sint-Truiden (Belgium) vs Iberia (Georgia) – 2:0

    Brann (Norway) vs Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar) – 2:1

    Hearts (Scotland) vs Nordsjaelland (Denmark) – 1:1

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