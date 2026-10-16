UEFA Conference League: League phase round 1 matches played

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The first round of the UEFA Conference League league phase got underway.

According to Report, Türkiye's Trabzonspor faced KuPS away from home, and Ajax visited Hajduk on the road, while England's Brighton hosted Lithuanian side Zalgiris.

UEFA Conference League

League Phase, Round 1

October 15

Gent (Belgium) vs Aarhus (Denmark) – 1:0

Panathinaikos (Greece) vs Borac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 2:1

Lugano (Switzerland) vs Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) – 3:2

KuPS (Finland) vs Trabzonspor (Türkiye) – 2:4

Universitatea (Romania) vs Getafe (Spain) – 1:1

Riga (Latvia) vs Kairat (Kazakhstan) – 1:1

Hajduk Split (Croatia) vs Ajax (Netherlands) – 2:1

CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) vs Monaco (France) – 1:2

Mjallby (Sweden) vs Inter Club d'Escaldes (Andorra) – 2:0

Egnatia (Albania) vs Midtjylland (Denmark) – 1:1

Atalanta (Italy) vs Pafos (Cyprus) – 3:1

Freiburg (Germany) vs Jablonec (Czech Republic) – 3:2

Copenhagen (Denmark) vs Braga (Portugal) – 3:0

Brighton (England) vs Zalgiris (Lithuania) – 4:0

Twente (Netherlands) vs Thun (Switzerland) – 1:0

Sint-Truiden (Belgium) vs Iberia (Georgia) – 2:0

Brann (Norway) vs Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar) – 2:1

Hearts (Scotland) vs Nordsjaelland (Denmark) – 1:1