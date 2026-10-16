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    Azerbaijan highlights importance of South-South cooperation at UN

    Foreign policy
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 08:57
    Azerbaijan highlights importance of South-South cooperation at UN

    Azerbaijan attaches great importance to South-South cooperation as a means of promoting solidarity, mutual benefit and sustainable development, Gamar Safarova, Third Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN, said in a statement at the Second Committee of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly under agenda item 22 (b): South-South cooperation for development, Report informs.

    In the statement, Safarova highlighted that South-South cooperation is an important instrument for sharing knowledge, expertise, technology and practical solutions to common development challenges:

    "Azerbaijan attaches great importance to South-South cooperation as a means of promoting solidarity, mutual benefit and sustainable development. The Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA), established in 2011 under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, plays an important role in facilitating development assistance, knowledge exchange and capacity- building. Over the past decade and a half, more than 140 countries have received assistance from Azerbaijan. These efforts reflect Azerbaijan's approach to international development cooperation, grounded in solidarity, partnership and mutual benefit."

    The statement also said that Azerbaijan's engagement across regions underscored its role as a bridge-builder between the Global South and the Global North, facilitating dialogue and cooperation on shared challenges.

    "Regional connectivity, transport corridors and energy cooperation contribute to strengthening economic links, facilitating trade and supporting regional integration and energy security. Alongside economic cooperation, dialogue and the exchange of experience are essential to fostering mutual understanding. Through the Baku Process, Azerbaijan promotes intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding among diverse societies," the statement reads.

    In conclusion, the statement emphasized that Azerbaijan reaffirms its commitment to working with Member States to strengthen South-South cooperation, accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and advance sustainable development for all.

    Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN Gamar Safarova United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) UN General Assembly
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