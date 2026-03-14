Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Thousands of buildings damaged in Tehran after US, Israeli attacks

    Region
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 20:50
    Thousands of buildings damaged in Tehran after US, Israeli attacks

    Thousands of buildings were damaged and destroyed in Tehran, the Iranian capital, following attacks by the US and Israel, Report informs via Khabar Fouri.

    "In Tehran, 10,000 residential buildings were damaged or completely destroyed," reads the update.

    The Tehran provincial administration noted that despite the strikes on civilian infrastructure, the problems are being addressed thanks to the joint efforts of relevant services.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    ABŞ və İsrailin hücumlarından sonra Tehranda minlərlə tikili dağılıb
    После атак США и Израиля в Тегеране повреждены тысячи зданий

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