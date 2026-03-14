Thousands of buildings damaged in Tehran after US, Israeli attacks
Region
- 14 March, 2026
- 20:50
Thousands of buildings were damaged and destroyed in Tehran, the Iranian capital, following attacks by the US and Israel, Report informs via Khabar Fouri.
"In Tehran, 10,000 residential buildings were damaged or completely destroyed," reads the update.
The Tehran provincial administration noted that despite the strikes on civilian infrastructure, the problems are being addressed thanks to the joint efforts of relevant services.
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