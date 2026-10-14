Hakan Fidan to represent Turkish President Erdogan at CICA Summit in Baku

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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will represent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

According to Report's Turkish bureau, Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Fidan plans to address the summit and hold bilateral meetings.

The 7th CICA Summit is scheduled to take place in Baku on October 15, with representatives of the organization's member states in attendance.