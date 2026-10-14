Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Hakan Fidan to represent Turkish President Erdogan at CICA Summit in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 14:25
    Hakan Fidan to represent Turkish President Erdogan at CICA Summit in Baku

    Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will represent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

    According to Report's Turkish bureau, Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Fidan plans to address the summit and hold bilateral meetings.

    The 7th CICA Summit is scheduled to take place in Baku on October 15, with representatives of the organization's member states in attendance.

    Hakan Fidan Recep Tayyip Erdogan Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Hakan Fidan Bakıda keçiriləcək AQEM konfransında Türkiyə Prezidentini təmsil edəcək
    Хакан Фидан возглавит делегацию Турции на саммите СВМДА в Баку
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    16:54
    Baku temperatures reach 26°C as October stays warmer than normal
    Ecology
    16:46
    European Commission allocates €2.86 billion to Ukraine under defense loan
    Other countries
    16:40
    Photo
    Azerbaijan represented at HOTREC, Hotelstars assemblies in Vilnius
    Tourism
    16:28
    Azerbaijan, Chile discuss cooperation in financial markets
    Finance
    16:21
    Azerbaijan boys' U17 boxing team finishes third at European Championships
    Individual sports
    16:14
    Photo
    Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry has appointed 115 energy managers nationwide to date
    Energy
    16:07
    Photo
    Photo exhibition on Azerbaijan's landmine problem opens in Zagreb
    Foreign policy
    15:59
    Photo
    Video
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Domestic policy
    15:54
    Photo
    IMF provides strategic planning recommendations to Azerbaijan's Central Bank
    Finance
    All News Feed