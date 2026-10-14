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    Uzbekistan adopts Azerbaijan's experience in energy sector

    Energy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 14:18
    Uzbekistan adopts Azerbaijan's experience in energy sector

    Advanced training courses for power engineers from Uzbekistan's National Electric Grid (NEGU) are being held at the Training and Innovation Centre of Azerishig OJSC.

    According to Report, citing Azerishig, the training programme is being implemented under the Electricity Sector Transformation and Sustainable Transmission (ESTART) project, funded by the World Bank.

    The programme will also facilitate greater experience-sharing between power engineers from Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

    Participants who successfully pass the final assessment will receive certificates from Azerishig.

    Uzbekistan adopts Azerbaijan's experience in energy sector
    Uzbekistan adopts Azerbaijan's experience in energy sector
    Uzbekistan adopts Azerbaijan's experience in energy sector
    Uzbekistan adopts Azerbaijan's experience in energy sector
    Uzbekistan adopts Azerbaijan's experience in energy sector
    Uzbekistan adopts Azerbaijan's experience in energy sector
    Uzbekistan adopts Azerbaijan's experience in energy sector
    Uzbekistan adopts Azerbaijan's experience in energy sector
    Uzbekistan adopts Azerbaijan's experience in energy sector
    Uzbekistan adopts Azerbaijan's experience in energy sector
    Uzbekistan adopts Azerbaijan's experience in energy sector
    Uzbekistan adopts Azerbaijan's experience in energy sector
    Uzbekistan adopts Azerbaijan's experience in energy sector
    Uzbekistan adopts Azerbaijan's experience in energy sector
    Uzbekistan adopts Azerbaijan's experience in energy sector
    Uzbekistan adopts Azerbaijan's experience in energy sector
    Uzbekistan adopts Azerbaijan's experience in energy sector
    Uzbekistan adopts Azerbaijan's experience in energy sector
    Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations energy sector Azerishig
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    Узбекистан перенимает энергетический опыт Азербайджана
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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