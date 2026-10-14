Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Ali Asadov discusses bilateral cooperation with President of Laos

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 14:26
    Ali Asadov discusses bilateral cooperation with President of Laos

    Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, who is on an official visit to Baku.

    According to Report, citing the Cabinet of Ministers, the meeting included a briefing on efforts to strengthen the institutional framework of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), establish new cooperation platforms and advance practical initiatives during Azerbaijan"s 2024–2026 chairmanship.

    The sides discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in trade and the economy, transport and logistics, energy, humanitarian affairs and mine clearance.

    Ali Asadov Thongloun Sisoulith Azerbaijan-Laos relations
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    Əli Əsədov Laosun Prezidenti ilə ikitərəfli əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
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    Али Асадов обсудил с президентом Лаоса двустороннее сотрудничество
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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