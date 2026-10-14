Ali Asadov discusses bilateral cooperation with President of Laos

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Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, who is on an official visit to Baku.

According to Report, citing the Cabinet of Ministers, the meeting included a briefing on efforts to strengthen the institutional framework of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), establish new cooperation platforms and advance practical initiatives during Azerbaijan"s 2024–2026 chairmanship.

The sides discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in trade and the economy, transport and logistics, energy, humanitarian affairs and mine clearance.