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    IEA: Azerbaijan fell 110,000 b/d short of OPEC+ quota in September

    Energy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 13:51
    IEA: Azerbaijan fell 110,000 b/d short of OPEC+ quota in September

    Oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 440,000 barrels per day (b/d) in September, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), cited by Report.

    According to IEA analysts, Azerbaijan's oil production in September was 110,000 b/d below the level stipulated under the OPEC+ agreement.

    Azerbaijan's oil production quota under the OPEC+ agreement for this year stands at 551,000 b/d.

    International Energy Agency (IEA) OPEC+ Oil production
    IEA: Azərbaycan sentyabrda "OPEC+" kvotasından gündəlik 110 min barel geri qalıb
    МЭА: Азербайджан в сентябре отставал от квоты ОПЕК+ на 110 тыс. б/с
    44 - Tezliklə
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