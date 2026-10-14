IEA: Azerbaijan fell 110,000 b/d short of OPEC+ quota in September

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Oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 440,000 barrels per day (b/d) in September, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), cited by Report.

According to IEA analysts, Azerbaijan's oil production in September was 110,000 b/d below the level stipulated under the OPEC+ agreement.

Azerbaijan's oil production quota under the OPEC+ agreement for this year stands at 551,000 b/d.