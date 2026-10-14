Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Vietnamese Vice President arrives in Azerbaijan for CICA Summit

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 13:58
    Vietnamese Vice President arrives in Azerbaijan for CICA Summit

    Vietnamese Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân arrived in Azerbaijan on October 14 to attend the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

    According to Report, she was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and other officials.

    Võ Thị Ánh Xuân Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Heydar Aliyev International Airport
    Vyetnamın Vitse-prezidenti Azərbaycana səfərə gəlib
    Вице-президент Вьетнама прибыла с визитом в Азербайджан
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