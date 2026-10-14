Vietnamese Vice President arrives in Azerbaijan for CICA Summit
Foreign policy
- 14 October, 2026
- 13:58
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Vietnamese Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân arrived in Azerbaijan on October 14 to attend the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).
According to Report, she was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and other officials.
Vyetnamın Vitse-prezidenti Azərbaycana səfərə gəlib
Вице-президент Вьетнама прибыла с визитом в Азербайджан
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