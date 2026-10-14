Iranian television channel Sahar Azəri linked footage of a rally in Türkiye's Diyarbakır Province to Azerbaijan, presenting it as a demonstration in support of people wearing hijabs in Azerbaijan, the Media and Broadcasting Council said in a statement.

According to Report, the statement noted that this portrayal, which distorts the location and nature of the event, constitutes a gross falsification of facts, an attempt to deliberately manipulate public opinion and a clear example of disinformation intended to mislead the audience.

"The activities of this television channel are characterized by the dissemination of biased, anti-Azerbaijani information that does not correspond to reality, and the misleading of public opinion through provocative content. The channel's systematic distortion of events related to our country, its regular publication of disinformation and its approach aimed at creating a negative image of Azerbaijan indicate that such activities are the main focus of its information policy," the statement said.

The Media and Broadcasting Council noted that the channel had been blacklisted specifically because of such biased activities.

"We call on media organizations to ensure factual accuracy and objectivity when disseminating information, refrain from publishing material that manipulates public opinion and distorts the nature of events, and urge the public to approach such publications critically, verify information using reliable sources and avoid becoming instruments for spreading disinformation," the statement said.