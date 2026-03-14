Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Trump denies reports US refueling planes were destroyed in Saudi strike

    Other countries
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 18:28
    Trump denies reports US refueling planes were destroyed in Saudi strike

    US President Donald Trump on Saturday pushed back against media reports claiming refueling planes were destroyed in a strike at a Saudi Arabian air base, saying the reports were inaccurate, Report informs via Investing.com.

    In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the base had been hit several days earlier but insisted the aircraft were not destroyed. According to the president, four of the five tanker planes suffered "virtually no damage" and are already back in service, while a fifth sustained limited damage and is expected to return to operation soon.

    Trump criticized coverage by major media outlets, including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, accusing them of publishing misleading headlines about the incident.

    The comments follow media updates citing US officials that Iranian missile strikes damaged several US Air Force refueling aircraft at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The aircraft were reportedly hit while parked on the ground during the attack, though they were not completely destroyed and are undergoing repairs.

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