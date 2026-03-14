Trump says 'many countries' will send warships to keep Strait of Hormuz open
Other countries
- 14 March, 2026
- 18:46
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that many countries would send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, but did not provide details on which countries would do so, Report informs via Reuters.
"Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran's attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
Trump said he hoped that China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others would send ships to the area.
"In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water," he wrote.
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