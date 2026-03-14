Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Trump says 'many countries' will send warships to keep Strait of Hormuz open

    Other countries
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 18:46
    Trump says 'many countries' will send warships to keep Strait of Hormuz open

    US President Donald Trump ‌said on Saturday that many countries would send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz ​open, but did not provide ​details on which countries would do so, Report informs via Reuters.

    "Many ⁠Countries, especially those who are affected ​by Iran's attempted closure of the Hormuz ​Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep ​the Strait open and safe," Trump ​wrote in a post on Truth Social.

    Trump said ‌he ⁠hoped that China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others would send ships to the area.

    "In the meantime, the United ​States will ​be bombing ⁠the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian ​Boats and Ships out of ​the ⁠water," he wrote.

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