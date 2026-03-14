US President Donald Trump ‌said on Saturday that many countries would send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz ​open, but did not provide ​details on which countries would do so, Report informs via Reuters.

"Many ⁠Countries, especially those who are affected ​by Iran's attempted closure of the Hormuz ​Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep ​the Strait open and safe," Trump ​wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said ‌he ⁠hoped that China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others would send ships to the area.

"In the meantime, the United ​States will ​be bombing ⁠the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian ​Boats and Ships out of ​the ⁠water," he wrote.