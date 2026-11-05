Azerbaijan to chair Caspian Sea Aquatic Bioresources Commission

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Azerbaijan will assume the chairmanship of the Commission on Aquatic Bioresources of the Caspian Sea, Murad Atajanov, head of Turkmenistan's Caspian Sea Institute, said during panel discussions held as part of the 1st Azerbaijan Regional Aquaculture Forum in Baku, Report informs.

He recalled that Turkmenistan holds the commission's chairmanship in 2025–2026.

"We are planning to hold the 10th meeting next December. The chairmanship will pass to Azerbaijan on January 1 next year. This will create good opportunities for our Azerbaijani colleagues to further advance the regional aquaculture agenda during their chairmanship in 2027–2028," he said.

The commission was established in 1992 by four Caspian littoral countries: Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. Iran joined the commission in 2002.