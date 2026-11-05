Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Radio stations fully restored in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Infrastructure
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 13:59
    Radio stations fully restored in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Radio stations in Azerbaijan's liberated territories have been fully restored, Alibala Aliyev, head of Radio and Television Broadcasting and Satellite Communications under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said at a scientific and practical conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani radio, held at Baku State University, Report informs.

    According to him, 13 stations are already operational in the liberated territories.

    "As an infrastructure operator, the television and radio broadcasting service plays an important role in ensuring the stability and uninterrupted operation of radio and television broadcasting across our country. I am confident that the introduction of modern technologies will bring further achievements to the development of this sector," he said.

    Azerbaijan's liberated territories Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport radio
    Əlibala Əliyev: "Azad olunmuş ərazilərdə radiostansiyalar tam bərpa edilib"
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