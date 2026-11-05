Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
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    Parviz Shahbazov: Baku aims to deepen energy partnership with Kyiv

    Energy
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 14:16
    Parviz Shahbazov: Baku aims to deepen energy partnership with Kyiv

    Azerbaijan is interested in deepening energy cooperation with Ukraine, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Ukraine Intergovernmental Commission in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, according to Report's Eastern Europe bureau.

    "Despite the existing challenges and logistical complexities, Azerbaijani companies participating in the Intergovernmental Commission meeting are demonstrating their determination to expand cooperation. Although relatively few Azerbaijani companies are currently represented here, some of them are major international players. This creates an excellent opportunity to align interests, hold consultations and discussions, and achieve concrete results," he said.

    The minister added that the strategic partnership documents signed in Kyiv in 2008 and Baku in 2011, together with the trust-based dialogue between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, provide a solid political foundation for economic relations between the two countries.

    Parviz Shahbazov Energy partnership Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations
    Pərviz Şahbazov: "Bakı Kiyevlə enerji tərəfdaşlığını dərinləşdirməyi hədəfləyir"
    Пярвиз Шахбазов: Баку нацелен на углубление энергопартнерства с Киевом
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