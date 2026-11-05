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    Azerbaijan proposes six-year VAT exemption for agricultural machinery

    Business
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 13:25
    Azerbaijan proposes six-year VAT exemption for agricultural machinery

    Azerbaijan has proposed exempting sales of agricultural tractors and imports of their spare parts from value-added tax (VAT), as well as customs duties, for a period of six years starting January 1, 2027.

    According to Report, the proposal is included in a draft law on amendments to the Tax Code.

    The document is part of the 2027 budget package.

    The draft law aims to localize the production of agricultural tractors and support domestic manufacturing.

    Agriculture sector value-added tax Tax Code Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanda aqrar texnika və ehtiyat hissələri 6 il ƏDV-dən azad ediləcək
    Продажу сельхозтракторов в Азербайджане предложили освободить от НДС
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    44 filmi

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