Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan to purchase 600 apartments for martyr families, war veterans in 2027

    Finance
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 13:48
    Azerbaijan to purchase 600 apartments for martyr families, war veterans in 2027

    A total of 600 apartments will be purchased for the families of martyrs and persons with war-related disabilities in 2027, Azerbaijani Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, Anar Aliyev, said, Report informs.

    Speaking during a joint meeting of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) committees on Labour and Social Policy, and Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising, where the draft law on the 2027 budget of the State Social Protection Fund was discussed, Aliyev noted that the ministry would continue its programs to provide eligible individuals with housing, vehicles and rehabilitation equipment next year.

    "To improve the living conditions of the families of martyrs and individuals with disabilities resulting from the war, 40 million manats (just over $23.5 million) is planned to be allocated for the purchase of 600 apartments in 2027. In addition, more than 30 million manats (over $17.6 million) is expected to be allocated to provide vehicles to war veterans with relevant medical indications, as well as rehabilitation equipment to individuals with war-related disabilities," he said.

    Anar Aliyev Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population martyr families apartments
    Gələn il şəhid ailələri və müharibə əlilləri üçün 600 mənzil alınacaq
    В 2027 году семьи шехидов и инвалидов войны получат 600 квартир
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