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    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss 1,000 MW power plant in Mingachevir

    Energy
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 14:20
    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss 1,000 MW power plant in Mingachevir

    Representatives of the energy ministries of Azerbaijan and Ukraine have discussed the construction of a reservoir-based power plant in Mingachevir.

    According to Report's Eastern Europe bureau, the meeting took place in Uzhhorod, Ukraine.

    The project is expected to be implemented using Ukrainian expertise and technology.

    The planned power plant will have a capacity of 1,000 MW, while the total project cost is estimated at $1.5 billion.

    Power plant Mingachevir Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations
    Azərbaycan və Ukrayna Mingəçevirdə su anbarı tipli elektrik stansiyasının tikintisini müzakirə ediblər
    Азербайджан и Украина обсуждают строительство ГАЭС в Мингячевире
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