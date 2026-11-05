Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss 1,000 MW power plant in Mingachevir
Energy
- 05 November, 2026
- 14:20
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Representatives of the energy ministries of Azerbaijan and Ukraine have discussed the construction of a reservoir-based power plant in Mingachevir.
According to Report's Eastern Europe bureau, the meeting took place in Uzhhorod, Ukraine.
The project is expected to be implemented using Ukrainian expertise and technology.
The planned power plant will have a capacity of 1,000 MW, while the total project cost is estimated at $1.5 billion.
Azərbaycan və Ukrayna Mingəçevirdə su anbarı tipli elektrik stansiyasının tikintisini müzakirə ediblər
Азербайджан и Украина обсуждают строительство ГАЭС в Мингячевире
Latest News
07:59
Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca PactRegion
07:43
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aidOther countries
07:29
US expands sanctions against CubaOther countries
23:54
Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperationForeign policy
23:42
Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routesForeign policy
23:23
Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild UkraineForeign policy
23:18
Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official saysRegion
23:06
QatarEnergy in talks with US suppliers for long-term LNG dealsOther countries
22:48
Putin ready to help end US–Iran conflict, Rezaei saysRegion