Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Erdogan to visit Azerbaijan for Victory Day celebrations

    Foreign policy
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 13:13
    Erdogan to visit Azerbaijan for Victory Day celebrations

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan to participate in the November 8 Victory Day celebrations, Report informs citing NTV.

    According to the broadcast, the Turkish president made the announcement to journalists while returning from a diplomatic trip to South Korea.

    "Azerbaijan has its Victory Day on November 8. If nothing unexpected happens, I also plan to visit Azerbaijan on that day," Erdogan stated.

    He expressed hope that the upcoming trip would provide an opportunity to take the necessary steps.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan November 8 – Victory Day Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations
    Rəcəb Tayyib Ərdoğan Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Эрдоган рассказал о планах посетить Азербайджан
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    08:08
    UEFA Conference League: Trabzonspor lose 1-0 to Freiburg at home
    Football
    07:59
    Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca Pact
    Region
    07:43
    Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aid
    Other countries
    07:29
    US expands sanctions against Cuba
    Other countries
    23:54
    Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperation
    Foreign policy
    23:42
    Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routes
    Foreign policy
    23:23
    Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild Ukraine
    Foreign policy
    23:18
    Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official says
    Region
    23:06
    QatarEnergy in talks with US suppliers for long-term LNG deals
    Other countries
    All News Feed