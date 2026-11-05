Erdogan to visit Azerbaijan for Victory Day celebrations

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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan to participate in the November 8 Victory Day celebrations, Report informs citing NTV.

According to the broadcast, the Turkish president made the announcement to journalists while returning from a diplomatic trip to South Korea.

"Azerbaijan has its Victory Day on November 8. If nothing unexpected happens, I also plan to visit Azerbaijan on that day," Erdogan stated.

He expressed hope that the upcoming trip would provide an opportunity to take the necessary steps.