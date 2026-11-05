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    Rain expected in Baku and across Azerbaijan tomorrow

    Ecology
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 14:29
    Rain expected in Baku and across Azerbaijan tomorrow

    Intermittent rain is expected in some parts of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on November 6, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    Brief periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible in some parts of the peninsula overnight. The rain is expected to gradually ease by morning. The northwest wind, which will occasionally strengthen, will be replaced by a moderate southeast wind in the morning.

    Temperatures will range from 9°C to 12°C overnight and 13°C to 15°C during the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 762 mmHg to 765 mmHg, while relative humidity will be 65-75%.

    Intermittent rain is also expected in some parts of Azerbaijan's regions. Brief but intense showers, thunderstorms and hail are possible in certain areas, while snowfall is expected in mountainous areas. Precipitation may intensify somewhat overnight. Fog is also expected in some areas. Westerly winds will occasionally strengthen.

    Temperatures will range from 8°C to 13°C overnight and 14°C to 18°C during the day. In mountainous areas, temperatures will range from -1°C to 3°C overnight and 4°C to 8°C during the day.

    Weather forecast National Hydrometeorological Service
    Sabah yağış yağacaq - Proqnoz
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