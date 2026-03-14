Vagif Sadigov: Azerbaijan became aviation corridor linking Europe, Asia

Azerbaijan's strategic importance in aviation logistics is steadily growing amid geopolitical developments in the Middle East, which pose a threat to security and traditional transport routes, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg, and Head of the Azerbaijani Mission to the EU, Vagif Sadigov, wrote on X, Report informs.

"Recent political and security developments in the Greater Middle East that have disrupted traditional air routes, along with emerging air logistics demands, have increased Azerbaijan's strategic significance. Beyond its central role in the predominantly rail and maritime Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Azerbaijan has also become an important aviation corridor linking Europe and Asia," he wrote.