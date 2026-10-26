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    Azerbaijan's property insurance premiums rise 20.2%

    Finance
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 19:32
    Azerbaijan's property insurance premiums rise 20.2%

    Property insurance premiums collected in Azerbaijan totalled 219.597 million manats ($129.17 million) in January–September this year.

    Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, that this represents a 20.2% increase compared with the same period of 2025.

    Property insurance payouts totalled 37.307 million manats ($21.95 million), up 19.1% year-on-year.

    Payouts amounted to 17 manats ($10) for every 100 manats ($58.82) collected in property insurance premiums over the nine months, compared with 17.2 manats ($10.12) a year earlier.

    Overall, Azerbaijan's 16 insurance companies collected 1,248.485 million manats ($734.40 million) in premiums in January–September, up 7.9% year-on-year. Their payouts totalled 882.723 million manats ($519.25 million), an increase of 29.1%.

    Across the insurance market, payouts amounted to 70.7 manats ($41.59) for every 100 manats ($58.82) collected in premiums, compared with 59.1 manats ($34.76) in the same period last year.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) property insurance Azerbaijan's insurance market
    Azərbaycanda əmlak sığortası bazarı 20 %-dən çox böyüyüb
    Рынок страхования имущества в Азербайджане вырос более чем на 20%
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