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Ukraine has been waiting nearly a month for US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's signature to enable deliveries of missiles for Patriot and NASAMS air defence systems, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Report informs that Zelenskyy made the remarks on Telegram following a coordination meeting held by conference call.

He said Ukraine's defence minister, armed forces commander-in-chief and foreign minister had briefed him on supplies of air defence interceptors, primarily for Patriot systems.

"We are working on several fronts: with the United States, Europe and other partners that have stocks of PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles. In particular, we have been waiting nearly a month for Mr Hegseth's signature on missiles for Patriot and NASAMS. I instructed officials to discuss this again with the American side. Talks with other countries are also continuing," Zelenskyy wrote.

Participants also discussed preparations for the November meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format.

Zelenskyy stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of previously agreed decisions on support for Ukraine, noting that every aid package helps protect lives.

On October 20, it was reported that US President Donald Trump's administration had yet to consider the transfer of Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine from partner countries.