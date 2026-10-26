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    Azerbaijan, Vietnam mull digital technologies in supreme audit

    Finance
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 18:56
    Azerbaijan, Vietnam mull digital technologies in supreme audit

    Azerbaijan and Vietnam have discussed the application of digital technologies in the field of supreme audit, Report informs citing the Chamber of Accounts.

    A delegation led by the Chamber's Chairman Vugar Gulmammadov is visiting Vietnam to participate in a high-level international conference titled "Supreme Audit Institutions in the New Context: Vision, Institutions and Innovation."

    During the visit, a meeting was held with representatives of the State Audit Office of Vietnam, led by Auditor General Nguyen Huu Nghia. The parties discussed the current state and prospects for developing cooperation between the two supreme audit institutions, as well as opportunities for interaction within international organizations.

    The sides also exchanged views on improving state audit, applying innovative approaches and digital technologies in audit processes, and expanding the exchange of professional experience.

    Azerbaijan, Vietnam mull digital technologies in supreme audit
    Azerbaijan, Vietnam mull digital technologies in supreme audit

    Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov Vietnam
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Vyetnam ali auditdə rəqəmsal texnologiyaların tətbiqini müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Вьетнам обсудили применение цифровых технологий в сфере высшего аудита
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