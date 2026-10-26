Non-life insurance payouts in Azerbaijan increase 16.5%

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Non-life insurance premiums collected in Azerbaijan totalled 543.961 million manats ($319.98 million) in January–September this year.

Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, that this represents an 8.4% increase compared with the same period of 2025.

Non-life insurance payouts rose by 16.5% to 232.011 million manats ($136.48 million) during the reporting period.

Insurers paid customers 42.7 manats ($25.12) for every 100 manats ($58.82) collected in non-life insurance premiums over the nine months, compared with 39.7 manats ($23.35) a year earlier.

Overall, Azerbaijan's 16 insurance companies collected 1,248.485 million manats ($734.40 million) in premiums in January–September, up 7.9% year-on-year. Their payouts totalled 882.723 million manats ($519.25 million), an increase of 29.1%.

Across the insurance market, payouts amounted to 70.7 manats ($41.59) for every 100 manats ($58.82) collected in premiums, compared with 59.1 manats ($34.76) in the same period last year.