Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Non-life insurance payouts in Azerbaijan increase 16.5%

    Finance
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 18:30
    Non-life insurance payouts in Azerbaijan increase 16.5%

    Non-life insurance premiums collected in Azerbaijan totalled 543.961 million manats ($319.98 million) in January–September this year.

    Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, that this represents an 8.4% increase compared with the same period of 2025.

    Non-life insurance payouts rose by 16.5% to 232.011 million manats ($136.48 million) during the reporting period.

    Insurers paid customers 42.7 manats ($25.12) for every 100 manats ($58.82) collected in non-life insurance premiums over the nine months, compared with 39.7 manats ($23.35) a year earlier.

    Overall, Azerbaijan's 16 insurance companies collected 1,248.485 million manats ($734.40 million) in premiums in January–September, up 7.9% year-on-year. Their payouts totalled 882.723 million manats ($519.25 million), an increase of 29.1%.

    Across the insurance market, payouts amounted to 70.7 manats ($41.59) for every 100 manats ($58.82) collected in premiums, compared with 59.1 manats ($34.76) in the same period last year.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Azerbaijan's insurance market Azerbaijani insurance companies
    Azərbaycanda qeyri-həyat sığortası üzrə ödənişlər 16 %-dən çox artıb
    В Азербайджане выплаты по страхованию иному, чем жизнь, выросли более чем на 16%
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    18:56
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, Vietnam mull digital technologies in supreme audit
    Finance
    18:50
    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to India rise 4.9-fold
    Energy
    18:32
    Netherlands pledges $500M to protect tropical forests
    Interesting
    18:30
    Non-life insurance payouts in Azerbaijan increase 16.5%
    Finance
    18:15
    Photo
    CIS tax authorities discuss expanding international cooperation
    Finance
    18:11
    Sustainable Fitch maintains SOCAR's ESG rating at '3', raises score to 43
    Energy
    17:56
    Caucasus Muslims Office ready to foster interreligious dialogue, boost ties with Uzbekistan
    Religion
    17:49
    Azerbaijan, OIC discuss cooperation in combating corruption
    Foreign policy
    17:40
    Rashad Abdullayev: FIFA U-15 World Cup to provide valuable experience for Azerbaijan's coaches and players
    Football
    All News Feed