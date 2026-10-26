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Azerbaijan exported 524,337.96 tonnes of crude oil to India in January–September 2026.

Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee, that the shipments were worth $399,206,990.

Export volumes were 4.9 times the level recorded in the first nine months of 2025, while their value was 7.4 times higher.

India accounted for 3.31% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

According to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 15,829,589.9 tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals, worth $10,103,482,510, in January–September.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover totalled $37.211 billion during the reporting period, comprising $23.865 billion in exports and $13.346 billion in imports.