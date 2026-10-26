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    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to India rise 4.9-fold

    Energy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 18:50
    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to India rise 4.9-fold

    Azerbaijan exported 524,337.96 tonnes of crude oil to India in January–September 2026.

    Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee, that the shipments were worth $399,206,990.

    Export volumes were 4.9 times the level recorded in the first nine months of 2025, while their value was 7.4 times higher.

    India accounted for 3.31% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

    According to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 15,829,589.9 tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals, worth $10,103,482,510, in January–September.

    Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover totalled $37.211 billion during the reporting period, comprising $23.865 billion in exports and $13.346 billion in imports.

    Azerbaijani crude oil Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Exports of Azerbaijan
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