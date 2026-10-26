Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to India rise 4.9-fold
Energy
- 26 October, 2026
- 18:50
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijan exported 524,337.96 tonnes of crude oil to India in January–September 2026.
Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee, that the shipments were worth $399,206,990.
Export volumes were 4.9 times the level recorded in the first nine months of 2025, while their value was 7.4 times higher.
India accounted for 3.31% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.
According to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 15,829,589.9 tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals, worth $10,103,482,510, in January–September.
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover totalled $37.211 billion during the reporting period, comprising $23.865 billion in exports and $13.346 billion in imports.
Latest News
18:56
Photo
Azerbaijan, Vietnam mull digital technologies in supreme auditFinance
18:50
Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to India rise 4.9-foldEnergy
18:32
Netherlands pledges $500M to protect tropical forestsInteresting
18:30
Non-life insurance payouts in Azerbaijan increase 16.5%Finance
18:15
Photo
CIS tax authorities discuss expanding international cooperationFinance
18:11
Sustainable Fitch maintains SOCAR's ESG rating at '3', raises score to 43Energy
17:56
Caucasus Muslims Office ready to foster interreligious dialogue, boost ties with UzbekistanReligion
17:49
Azerbaijan, OIC discuss cooperation in combating corruptionForeign policy
17:40
Rashad Abdullayev: FIFA U-15 World Cup to provide valuable experience for Azerbaijan's coaches and playersFootball