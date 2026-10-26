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    CIS tax authorities discuss expanding international cooperation

    Finance
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 18:15
    CIS tax authorities discuss expanding international cooperation

    Member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have discussed expanding international tax cooperation.

    Report informs, citing the State Tax Service under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, that the 33rd meeting of the Coordinating Council of Heads of Tax Services of CIS Member States took place in Tajikistan. An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Ilkin Valiyev attended.

    The meeting addressed stronger cooperation between CIS tax authorities, improvements in tax administration, the development of electronic information exchange and document management, and broader international tax cooperation. The agenda also covered taxation of small businesses and self-employed individuals, changes in tax legislation, improvements in information sharing between tax authorities and closer cooperation on tax compliance.

    In his address, Valiyev stressed the importance of cooperation and exchanges of experience between tax authorities amid technological advances, emerging business models and rising taxpayer expectations. He highlighted the importance of applying artificial intelligence in tax administration and developing risk management systems to improve the efficiency of tax authorities.

    The State Tax Service also delivered a presentation entitled "Artificial intelligence in tax administration: from individual models to agents operating on an in-house platform."

    At the conclusion of the meeting, the CIS Executive Committee awarded State Tax Service Head Orkhan Nazarli a certificate of honour to mark the Coordinating Council's 25th anniversary, recognising his contribution to cooperation in tax administration and the council's work. The certificate was presented to the delegation. An expert group involved in the council's work also received a letter of appreciation.

    CIS tax authorities discuss expanding international cooperation
    CIS tax authorities discuss expanding international cooperation

    Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Azerbaijan's State Tax Service
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