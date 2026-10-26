Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Netherlands pledges $500M to protect tropical forests

    Interesting
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 18:32
    Netherlands pledges $500M to protect tropical forests

    The Dutch government said on Monday it would contribute ‌up to $500 million over the next decade ‌to an international fund to help protect tropical forests, Report informs via Reuters.

    The ​money will help set up the Tropical Forest Forever Facility, a new public-private wealth fund which aims to reward countries for preserving ‌tropical forests.

    The ⁠fund aims to grow to $125 billion, with around $100 billion in investments ⁠from the private sector. The fund's net proceeds will be used to structurally reward countries ​that actively ​work to preserve ​forests. The indicative reward ‌is expected to be around $4 per year per hectare, with checks on preservation made through satellite images. The fund expects to be able to help save up to 900 ‌million hectares of tropical ​forests, the Dutch government said.

    The Netherlands ​said it had joined a coalition ‌of countries including Brazil, Indonesia, ​Britain, Norway, ​France and Germany that has already pledged contributions. The fund will be developed ​by the ‌World Bank and is expected to be ​operational by mid-2027.

    Tropical Forest Forever Facility Netherlands
    Нидерланды за 10 лет выделят $500 млн на защиту тропических лесов
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    44 filmi

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