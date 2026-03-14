Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Abbas Araghchi: Iran to respond to US, Israeli attacks on energy facilities

    Region
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 20:39
    Abbas Araghchi: Iran to respond to US, Israeli attacks on energy facilities

    Iran will respond to any US or Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic's energy facilities, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, Report informs via Khabar Fouri.

    He stated that if Iranian facilities are attacked, the country's armed forces will strike facilities of US companies in the region or companies with US capital.

    Araghchi also noted that Iran is acting cautiously to avoid attacks on densely populated areas.

    Abbas Araghchi US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Əraqçi: İran enerji obyektlərinə qarşı istənilən hücuma cavab verəcək
    Аббас Арагчи: Иран ответит на атаки США и Израиля по энергетическим объектам

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