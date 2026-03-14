Abbas Araghchi: Iran to respond to US, Israeli attacks on energy facilities
Region
- 14 March, 2026
- 20:39
Iran will respond to any US or Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic's energy facilities, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, Report informs via Khabar Fouri.
He stated that if Iranian facilities are attacked, the country's armed forces will strike facilities of US companies in the region or companies with US capital.
Araghchi also noted that Iran is acting cautiously to avoid attacks on densely populated areas.
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