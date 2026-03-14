Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Pezeshkian: All destroyed infrastructure in Iran will be restored

    Region
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 20:05
    Pezeshkian: All destroyed infrastructure in Iran will be restored

    Iran has not seen any disruptions in public services following the US and Israeli attacks on the country's infrastructure, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Fifteen days have passed since the imposed and unjust war, and despite the transportation, communication, and other challenges, thanks to our colleagues in the government, no serious disruption in service delivery to the people has occurred. With the companionship of you, noble people of Iran, we will overcome these conditions and rebuild everything they have destroyed even better than before," he wrote.

    Masoud Pezeshkian US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Pezeşkian: Dağıdılmış hər şeyi bərpa edəcəyik
    Пезешкиан: Вся разрушенная в Иране инфраструктура будет восстановлена

    Latest News

    20:05

    Pezeshkian: All destroyed infrastructure in Iran will be restored

    Region
    19:48

    Protesters in Cuba attack Communist party office in rare riot over blackouts

    Other countries
    19:27

    North Korea launches about 10 ballistic missiles

    Other countries
    19:06

    Japan eyeing introduction of Ukraine-made drones for defense

    Other countries
    18:46

    Trump says 'many countries' will send warships to keep Strait of Hormuz open

    Other countries
    18:28

    Trump denies reports US refueling planes were destroyed in Saudi strike

    Other countries
    18:11
    Photo

    13th Global Baku Forum ends

    Foreign policy
    18:07

    Lebanon's Ministry: Death toll of medics from Israeli strikes rises to 26

    Other countries
    17:50

    Iran warns UAE that its ports are ‘legitimate' targets

    Region
    All News Feed