Pezeshkian: All destroyed infrastructure in Iran will be restored

Iran has not seen any disruptions in public services following the US and Israeli attacks on the country's infrastructure, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on X, Report informs.

"Fifteen days have passed since the imposed and unjust war, and despite the transportation, communication, and other challenges, thanks to our colleagues in the government, no serious disruption in service delivery to the people has occurred. With the companionship of you, noble people of Iran, we will overcome these conditions and rebuild everything they have destroyed even better than before," he wrote.