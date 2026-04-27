SOCAR, Ukrnafta mull cooperation prospects

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Ukraine's Ukrnafta company discussed the current state of existing cooperation and its development prospects, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

The discussions were held during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Ukrnafta CEO Sergii Koretskyi.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed over the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in the energy sector, and SOCAR's successful operations in Ukraine were noted in this regard.