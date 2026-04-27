Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    SOCAR, Ukrnafta mull cooperation prospects

    Energy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 14:24
    SOCAR, Ukrnafta mull cooperation prospects

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Ukraine's Ukrnafta company discussed the current state of existing cooperation and its development prospects, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

    The discussions were held during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Ukrnafta CEO Sergii Koretskyi.

    During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed over the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in the energy sector, and SOCAR's successful operations in Ukraine were noted in this regard.

    SOCAR, Ukrnafta mull cooperation prospects
    SOCAR, Ukrnafta mull cooperation prospects

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Ukrnafta Rovshan Najaf
    Photo
    SOCAR "Ukrnafta" ilə əməkdaşlığın inkişafını müzakirə edib
    Photo
    SOCAR и "Укрнафта" обсудили развитие сотрудничества

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