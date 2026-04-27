Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
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    President: Negotiations underway on specific projects regarding joint production of military-grade products

    Foreign policy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 13:34
    President: Negotiations underway on specific projects regarding joint production of military-grade products

    "We purchase many military-grade products from the Czech Republic, and at the current stage, negotiations are underway on specific projects regarding joint production," said President Ilham Aliyev during a press statement with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Expressing confidence that this field will be very large-scale, the head of state noted: "Azerbaijan ensures its defense potential, including through local production, and in the future, our joint efforts with countries such as the Czech Republic, which has extensive experience in this field, will be of particular importance."

    Andrej Babiš Ilham Aliyev military products
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    Президент: Азербайджан и Чехия ведут переговоры по совместному производству военной продукции

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