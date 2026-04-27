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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ukraine, Norway launch joint production of mid-strike drones

    Other countries
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 14:32
    Ukraine, Norway launch joint production of mid-strike drones

    Ukraine and Norway have launched the joint production of mid-strike drones, Report informs, citing the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

    According to the ministry, the unmanned aerial vehicles are designed to hit targets 50–200 kilometers behind enemy lines.

    The ministry said the drones outperform FPV drones in range, payload capacity and resistance to electronic warfare, while costing significantly less than missiles.

    The project is fully funded by Norway, and all deliveries will be sent to Ukraine's Defense Forces, according to the statement.

    The first units are expected to arrive this summer.

    drone production The Ukrainian Armed Forces Norway
    Norveç və Ukrayna "mid-strike" dronlarının birgə istehsalı barədə razılığa gəlib
    Норвегия и Украина договорились о совместном выпуске дронов mid-strike

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