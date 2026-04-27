Ukraine, Norway launch joint production of mid-strike drones
Other countries
- 27 April, 2026
- 14:32
Ukraine and Norway have launched the joint production of mid-strike drones, Report informs, citing the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.
According to the ministry, the unmanned aerial vehicles are designed to hit targets 50–200 kilometers behind enemy lines.
The ministry said the drones outperform FPV drones in range, payload capacity and resistance to electronic warfare, while costing significantly less than missiles.
The project is fully funded by Norway, and all deliveries will be sent to Ukraine's Defense Forces, according to the statement.
The first units are expected to arrive this summer.
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