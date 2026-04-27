WUF13 festival to be held in Azerbaijani regions

The WUF13 festival will be held in the regions of Azerbaijan as part of the country's hosting of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Report informs, citing the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company.

The festival program will consist of two parts. In the first half of the day, information sessions dedicated to WUF13 will be organized in the host cities. At 6:00 PM (GMT+4), the festival will continue with public outdoor programs.

The festival opening will take place on April 28 in Baku at the Clock Tower Square, located on the territory of the Seaside Boulevard.

The events will then continue: April 29 - at Goyarchin Park in Sumgait, April 30 - at Nizami Park in the city of Guba, May 2 - at Gala Khiyabani Park in Lankaran, May 4 - at Heydar Aliyev Park in Gabala, May 5 - at Bakhtiyar Vahabzada Park in Shaki, May 6 - at Heydar Aliyev Square in Mingachevir, May 8 - at Heydar Aliyev Square in Ganja, and will conclude on May 10 at Victory Square in Khankandi.

Within the framework of the programs, through interactive events, educational games, presentations, and public discussions, audiences will be introduced to topics such as sustainable urban development, inclusive urban environment, innovative urban solutions, and cities of the future. At the same time, information about the main theme and ideas of WUF13 will be provided.

Participation in these events is free of charge.

WUF13 will be held in Azerbaijan on May 17-22.