Azerbaijan, Laos discuss expanding interparliamentary cooperation

Azerbaijan and Laos have exchanged views on interparliamentary relations and highlighted the special role of cooperation between their legislatures in developing ties between the two countries.

According to Report, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the important role of high-level contacts in the development of bilateral relations. In this context, the significance of the Lao president's meetings with President Ilham Aliyev, the talks held and the documents signed was emphasized.

It was noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Laos are successfully developing in various fields. The sides also pointed out that the two countries actively cooperate and support each other within international organizations, particularly the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement.

The meeting also touched on cooperation within international parliamentary organizations, noting that the two parliaments work together on important platforms such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Gafarova briefed the guest on the history and structure of the Milli Majlis and the activities of parliamentary friendship groups. She noted that the current seventh convocation of the Milli Majlis was formed following the parliamentary elections held in 2024.

She stressed that those elections were of major historical significance because they were held throughout the entire sovereign territory of independent Azerbaijan.

Sisoulith, who said he had last visited Azerbaijan 44 years ago, shared his impressions of the significant development the country has undergone over the intervening years.

He spoke about the contribution of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the development of Azerbaijan-Laos relations and highly praised his activities.

Sharing his impressions of his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev earlier in the day, the Lao president said his country was interested in developing bilateral relations and exchanging experience with Azerbaijan in areas including interparliamentary ties, education, technology, agriculture and tourism.

Sisoulith also noted with satisfaction that he had met students at Baku State University and that Azerbaijani higher education institutions had trained up to 2,000 specialists for Laos during the Soviet period. He stressed the importance of continuing this experience.

The meeting also covered the importance of reciprocal visits by parliamentary delegations, the promotion of cooperation between parliamentary committees and coordination on international platforms.