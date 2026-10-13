Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    UAE minister of state to attend CICA summit in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 20:35
    UAE minister of state to attend CICA summit in Baku

    UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar will visit Azerbaijan to attend the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

    The UAE Embassy in Baku told Report that the country's delegation at the CICA summit in Baku would be represented by Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen.

    The 7th CICA Summit will be held in Baku on October 15 with the participation of representatives of the organization's member states.

    Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) United Arab Emirates (UAE)
    BƏƏ-nin xarici işlər üzrə dövlət naziri Bakıda AQEM sammitində iştirak edəcək
    Государственный министр иностранных дел ОАЭ примет участие в саммите СВМДА в Баку
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